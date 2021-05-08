TCF National Bank Sells 4,879 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

