TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,944.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

