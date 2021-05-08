TCF National Bank Has $1.65 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCF National Bank cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

