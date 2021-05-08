TCF National Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

