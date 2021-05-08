TCF National Bank Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

