TCF National Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $596,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

