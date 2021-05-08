Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Up 7.3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.19. 1,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.