Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock worth $39,390,631. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.