Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $4.92 and $5.22.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $6.32, $13.96, $119.16, $34.91, $62.56, $45.75, $7.20, $10.00, $18.11, $24.72 and $4.92. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.