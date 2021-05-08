Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

TRHC stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 429,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,963. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

