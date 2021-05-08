T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

TMUS opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

