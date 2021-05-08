Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $14.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.15 billion and the highest is $14.72 billion. Sysco reported sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $49.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 billion to $50.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.56 billion to $61.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sysco stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,379. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
