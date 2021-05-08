Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Holly Van Deursen Buys 4,750 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).
Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 736.43.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.
