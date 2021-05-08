Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.34 million.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

