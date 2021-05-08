Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.83. 925,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,481,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

