Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Cut to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Danske lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

