Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.