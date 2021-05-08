Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.10

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $857,437.89 and $358.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00086218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00783794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.15 or 0.08947707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.