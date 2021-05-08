SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

