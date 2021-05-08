Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

