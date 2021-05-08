Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

SGRY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

