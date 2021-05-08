SureRemit (RMT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.32 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $133,462.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00066610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00254418 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,405.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $661.59 or 0.01119045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 348.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.00755521 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.