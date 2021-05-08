Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is HealthInvest Partners AB’s 2nd Largest Position

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 11.1% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.37 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

