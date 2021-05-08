Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.06 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105.58 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.76 or 0.06068696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00209696 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,443,133 coins and its circulating supply is 315,593,802 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.