Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

