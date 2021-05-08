SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 667,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 632,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

