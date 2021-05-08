Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last ninety days.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
