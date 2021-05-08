Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

