Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $365,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

