Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116,864 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,147,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.