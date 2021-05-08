Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $252,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

