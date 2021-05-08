Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $241,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Welltower stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

