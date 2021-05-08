Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 185,231 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $328,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

EW stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

