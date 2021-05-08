Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,992 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

