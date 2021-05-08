SUKU Market Capitalization Tops $72.76 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $72.76 million and $914,330.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

