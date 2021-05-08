Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.52

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $19.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 625 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

