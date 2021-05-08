Strs Ohio Takes $1.38 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

