Strs Ohio Purchases 13,100 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6,550.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

