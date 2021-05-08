Strs Ohio Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

