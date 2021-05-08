Strs Ohio Has $1.32 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

