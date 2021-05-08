Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,164,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Onto Innovation by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

