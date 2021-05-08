Strs Ohio Buys 2,081 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.71.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

