Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

