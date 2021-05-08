Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $868,716.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $160.20 or 0.00271524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

