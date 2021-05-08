Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 101 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

