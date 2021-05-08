Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $307.15 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.11 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.