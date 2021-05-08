Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.29 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

