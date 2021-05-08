Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 428,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

