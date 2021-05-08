Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 272 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHV stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

