Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,835. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

