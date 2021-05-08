STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital updated its FY21 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-1.960 EPS.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

